Sunday Jun 05 2022
Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Piers Morgan rubbed up netizens the wrong way with his bizarre meme on Meghan Markle.

Posting pictures of Prince William's son, Prince Louis from the RAF flypast, the former GMB host mocked Meghan's arrival in UK.

 “Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?” quipped the TV personality.

Netizens, who did not like his 'unhealthy infatuation with the Duchess of Sussex, asked the host to 'let go' of Meghan.

One went on to urge him to “stop projecting his obsession”.

He spoke to the New York Post and said: “The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarises public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Most people laughed because they are now global laughing stocks after their hypocritical money-grabbing, royal-bashing antics.”

The journalist continued on to say: “Meghan and Harry’s dwindling number of humourless, deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world’s biggest victims.”

