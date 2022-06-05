 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp hero after lawsuit verdict
Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

English singer and songwriter Sam Fender has apologised for describing Johnny Depp as a 'hero' after the Hollywood A-lister's win in the blockbuster case against Amber Heard,

Shortly after the verdict, Depp got together with Jeff Beck and Fender in the North East on Thursday.

The Seventeen Going Under singer shared a selfie from their meet up on Instagram and wrote, "some serious heroes" on the photo, sparking massive backlash.

Taking to his Story on Saturday, Fender wrote, "I want to apologise. I was invited to briefly meet a musical legend and an actor who has been in almost every film I’ve watched growing up.

"I went – we chatted music and without thinking I took a photo and posted it as it was pretty surreal," he expressed.

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp hero after lawsuit verdict

“I now realise that it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that’s irrelevant. It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses. I didn’t think it through and I should have.

“I can’t really say anything other than it was ill-judged and I was ignorant with regard to the trials as a whole and thoughtless on what my post could imply. I realise this entirely, and for that, I’m deeply sorry," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source
Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why

Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why
Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?
Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear
Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert
Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager
Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party

Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party
Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'
Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight

Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight
Prince William instructed THIS to Kate Middleton at Jubilee service: Lip-reader

Prince William instructed THIS to Kate Middleton at Jubilee service: Lip-reader
Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with THIS woman

Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with THIS woman
Amber Heard gets marriage offer from Arab man in viral audio: 'You are a blessing'

Amber Heard gets marriage offer from Arab man in viral audio: 'You are a blessing'

Latest

view all