Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

English singer and songwriter Sam Fender has apologised for describing Johnny Depp as a 'hero' after the Hollywood A-lister's win in the blockbuster case against Amber Heard,

Shortly after the verdict, Depp got together with Jeff Beck and Fender in the North East on Thursday.

The Seventeen Going Under singer shared a selfie from their meet up on Instagram and wrote, "some serious heroes" on the photo, sparking massive backlash.

Taking to his Story on Saturday, Fender wrote, "I want to apologise. I was invited to briefly meet a musical legend and an actor who has been in almost every film I’ve watched growing up.

"I went – we chatted music and without thinking I took a photo and posted it as it was pretty surreal," he expressed.

“I now realise that it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that’s irrelevant. It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses. I didn’t think it through and I should have.

“I can’t really say anything other than it was ill-judged and I was ignorant with regard to the trials as a whole and thoughtless on what my post could imply. I realise this entirely, and for that, I’m deeply sorry," he added.