 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee
Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham paid a hilarious tribute to Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Taking to Instagram, the Mama singer shared a series of adorable snaps where she compared herself to the monarch.

Posting the pictures, Victoria said in the caption, “70 years of being an inspiration to so many! Including me, clearly!”

“Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on The Platinum Jubilee, what an achievement,” she said along with numerous heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

However, some social media users criticized Victoria for sharing the post.

One follower commented, “How are you comparing yourself to the actual queen”

Another said, “Don't compare yourself with photos like this thats not your place and never will be.” 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace
Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’
Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source
Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why

Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why
Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?
Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear
Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert
Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager
Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party

Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party
Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'
Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight

Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight

Latest

view all