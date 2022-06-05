Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham paid a hilarious tribute to Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee.



Taking to Instagram, the Mama singer shared a series of adorable snaps where she compared herself to the monarch.

Posting the pictures, Victoria said in the caption, “70 years of being an inspiration to so many! Including me, clearly!”

“Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on The Platinum Jubilee, what an achievement,” she said along with numerous heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

However, some social media users criticized Victoria for sharing the post.

One follower commented, “How are you comparing yourself to the actual queen”

Another said, “Don't compare yourself with photos like this thats not your place and never will be.”