Prince William and Prince George sing along at Queen's Jubilee concert: See

Prince William and Prince George appeared to be enjoying the Queen’s Jubilee concert on Saturday to their fullest, with the two spotted singing along to a classic song together, reported Hello magazine.

The Cambridge father-son duo were spotted singing along with Sir Rod Stewart as he crooned Neil Diamond’s classic hit Sweet Caroline, voted as the Thank You Day Jubilee Anthem by BBC Radio listeners.

The clip of Prince George and Prince William’s sweet moment was captured and shared widely on social media as the concert went on, with one royal sharing the video with the caption: “Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with his dad and waving his flag, a British classic.”

The Cambridge children, including Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte, sat in the front royal box with parents William and Kate Middleton as they enjoyed the concert which included performances from Queen, Adam Lambert, and Sir Elton John.

As for the youngest Cambridge, Prince Louis, he missed the concert presumably because of his age; the prince is currently just four years old.



