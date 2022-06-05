Elon Musk to help Amber Heard pay $10.35m damages to Johnny Depp?

Elon Musk, who reportedly helped Amber Heard complete a hefty pledge to charity following her divorce from Johnny Depp, may come to the rescue of the actress once again by paying $10.35m damages to Johnny Depp.

Fans and some social media users are speculating that Heard could seek help from the billionaire Tesla CEO to pay the hefty amount.



There are rumours and speculations that if Amber Heard seek help from the SpaceX boss he would not be denying to pay her damages to Depp.



Musk, who was initially thought to be a witness in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against amber Heard, did not take the stand and wished the couple to 'move on'.



The defamation trial between the exsex came to an end June 1 when the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 and alluded to her past claims of domestic violence against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.



Depp was awarded $15m in damages, capped to $10.35m as a result of legal limits, but made to pay $2m of it to Heard after she won one of her counter lawsuits.



Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft confirmed on Friday that the “Aquaman” actor cannot afford to pay just over $10 million in damages to Johnny Depp.

Elon Musk previously stayed away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial and appeared reluctant to poke his nose into the legal fight between the two exes. He apparently disappointed Heard, who had high expectations from him.