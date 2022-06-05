Cristiano Ronaldo pens adorable birthday wish for his twins Eva María and Mateo

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is showering love on his twin babies Eva María and Mateo in a heartfelt social media post on Sunday.

The Manchester United star and Georgina Rodríguez welcomed twin babies, daughter Eva María and son Mateo in 2017 via a surrogate mother in the United States.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Portuguese superstar shared an adorable picture of the twins, who sported a matching black and yellow outfit to mark their fifth birthday.





The 37-year-old star footballer wrote a heart-filled birthday wish for the twins. "Happy birthday my loves Daddy couldn't be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles I love you so much.”

The adorable post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Several star footballers and fans commented on Ronaldo's post.

Real Madrid's Marcelo, too, dropped heart-filled eyes emoticon, while others wished the children a very happy birthday.