Sunday Jun 05 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pens adorable birthday wish for his twins Eva María and Mateo

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is showering love on his twin babies Eva María and Mateo in a heartfelt social media post on Sunday.

The Manchester United star and Georgina Rodríguez welcomed twin babies, daughter Eva María and son Mateo in 2017 via a surrogate mother in the United States.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Portuguese superstar shared an adorable picture of the twins, who sported a matching black and yellow outfit to mark their fifth birthday.


The 37-year-old star footballer wrote a heart-filled birthday wish for the twins. "Happy birthday my loves Daddy couldn't be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles I love you so much.”

The adorable post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Several star footballers and fans commented on Ronaldo's post.

Real Madrid's Marcelo, too, dropped heart-filled eyes emoticon, while others wished the children a very happy birthday.

