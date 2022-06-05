Queen Elizabeth leaves fans in tears with surprising balcony appearance

Sunday Jun 05, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II delighted crowd as she appeared on the balcony during the final day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations outside Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday.
The 96-year-old made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark her historic 70-year reign, leaving many of her die-hard fans in tears.
Her admirers could not control their emotions and broke into tears seeing their beloved Queen. It was a perfect treat for them to have a glance of the monarch.
The Queen had skipped events on Friday and Saturday -- a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and an afternoon at Epsom racecourse -- after experiencing "discomfort" during the opening day parade on Thursday.
Th longest-reigning monarch was flanked by three generations of her family -- Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children -- to the delight of thousands who had gathered along the Mall for the once-in-a-lifetime jubilee event.
The royal fans roared as she emerged with a broad smile and surveyed the patriotic sea of Union Jack flag-waving well-wishers before her.
The Queen appeared three times on the balcony during the jubilee weekend. She previously watched a flypast with her family and took a salute from soldiers as they returned from the Trooping the Colour military parade on Thursday. She also took part in the beacon lighting ceremony that evening from Windsor Castle.