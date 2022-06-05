Johnny Depp didn’t throw any lavish party after victory in trial, sources claim

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was spotted having drinks in a pub in Newcastle, UK, shortly before it was announced that he won his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, it was reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his victory against Heard in euphoria.

However, sources close to the Rum Diary actor have rejected the claims.

Depp was not throwing a lavish bash hours before a Virginia jury announced the verdict in his defamation trial, sources told The Post, slamming a report which claimed he was partying at the pub.

“The venue was booked in case anyone wanted to do something but was canceled,” one source said, contradicting a report, which stated that the Black Mass star, 58, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Notting Hill hotspot Laylow.

Depp wasn’t in the United States to hear the Wednesday verdict because he’d flown to London days earlier for work commitments, sources said.

He had spent his Memorial Day weekend onstage at Jeff Beck concerts: two in Sheffield and one in London, appearing on stage with Beck.

He also played a gig in Gateshead, in Northern England, the day after a jury awarded him $10.4 million in damages.

“Depp went straight from concert to Gateshead on his bus,” the source said. “We have emails to prove that the venue was canceled,” another Johnny Depp source said. “He went straight from concert to Gateshead on a six-hour drive.”