Sunday Jun 05 2022
Ed Sheeran closes Queen's Jubilee celebrations with emotional song

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

British musician Ed Sheeran left royal fans in tears with his emotional song for the Queen on the final day of Jubilee celebrations.

The 31-year-old pop superstar sang an emotional rendition of his hit song Perfect to close the Platinum Jubilee Pageant that tugged at the heartstrings of the crowd and the royals attending the event. 

A montage of video clips of the longest-reigning monarch throughout her reign played as Sheeran sang the romantic ballad while playing the guitar.

The poignant song was chosen as a tribute to the 96-year-old monarch and her late husband Prince Philip, who featured in the nostalgic video footage.

The singer, while speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, told presenter Anita Rani: “For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage. And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee. It’s really really nice to be back, it’s just a great atmosphere here.”

The star added that returning for the Platinum celebrations was a “surreal” and “pinch yourself” type moment.

Sheeran’s performance was followed by a brief appearance from the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to bring her four-day historic Platinum celebrations to a close.

