Prince Louis steals Jubilee show with cheeky faces at Kate Middleton: Watch

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, seemed to have a royal blast at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday as the Queen’s Jubilee festivities came to a close.

As per Mirror UK, the youngest Cambridge kid was seen sitting beside his mother, Kate Middleton, at the event, and the two were photographed engaging in adorable banter in their front seat in the royal box.

Kate, the wife of Britain’s Prince William, was photographed keeping an eye on her youngest who, at one point, even blew a raspberry at his mother!

Prince Louis was also caught dancing in the box, before stopping himself to eat what appeared to be a chocolate biscuit.

The four-year-old was also pictured turning up his nose with his thumb in a funny gesture.

Also in the royal box with Kate and Prince Louis were Prince William, and his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.



