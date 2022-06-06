 
entertainment
Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint

Pete Davidson is seemingly trying to strengthen his ties with Kim Kardashian's kids as the comedian was recently spotted holding Saint West's hand while shopping in Los Angeles.

TMZ unveiled a video of the former Saturday Night Live star from his casual day out on Saturday.

Walking hand-in-hand with Kim and Kanye West's six-year-old son at The Grove, Pete was papped carrying out step-dad duties without his ladylove.

The duo was also captured standing outside the Cheesecake Factory.

The sighting came after the Donda 2 rapper addressed his custody battle with the reality star in his latest song True Love.

“When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a bar code/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?’” he raps in the new scathing track.

“I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?” West asked. “And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.”

