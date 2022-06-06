 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos
50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos

50 Cent compared Madonna to an alien after the singer dropped her new risque photos on social media.

The Queen of Pop recently took to Instagram to leave fans jaw-dropped with a series of her posing on a bed as she slid into a Versace robe, thigh-high stockings and sunglasses.

The 63-year-old singer captioned the post, "Jet-lag……..”

Reacting to the photos, the hip-hop star mocked the singer by sharing the photos on his account.

He wrote alongside the pictures, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tells her to chill out please.”

Not only this, the rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, also added pictures of aliens to the scathing post.

Last year in December, the rapper called her 'funniest' to be posting such pictures at her age.

Madonna hit back at 50 Cent's remarks by expressing, “You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

The 46-year-old rapper offered an apology for his criticism followed by Madonna's lengthy video post in which she accepted 50 Cent's apology.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s attorney shares first words after verdict: Horrible!’

Amber Heard’s attorney shares first words after verdict: Horrible!’
Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’
Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial

Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial
Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?
Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech

Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech
Ed Sheeran reveals what he’s going to do NEXT after Jubilee performance

Ed Sheeran reveals what he’s going to do NEXT after Jubilee performance
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial juror breaks silence: ‘Came off weird’

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial juror breaks silence: ‘Came off weird’
Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and other best dressed stars at MTV Awards 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and other best dressed stars at MTV Awards 2022
Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint

Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint
Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed

Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed
Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed

Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial

Latest

view all