Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?

Monday Jun 06 2022
Monday Jun 06, 2022

Colombian singer Shakira has started following US actor Chris Evans and British actor Henry Cavill on Instagram after break up with boyfriend Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer started following the two Hollywood stars over the last 48 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that Henry Cavill has been said to have a crush on Shakira in the past and now the singing sensation is following him.

Cavill is currently dating Natalie Viscuso.

The social media users see a potential suitor for Shakira after she followed Chris Evans and Henry Cavill.

Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique confirmed separation in a statement last week.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children.

They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

