Lizzo flaunts gorgeous ring as she sparks engagement rumours

File Footage

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, famously known as Lizzo, showed off a gorgeous ring as she stepped out for the screening of her show Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Taking to Instagram, the body positive advocate dropped pictures in a stunning hot pink dress as she flaunted the sparkly diamond on her engagement finger.

In one of the pictures, the Good As Hell singer shared a close-up snap of her gloved hand with the ring on top of her mystery man’s hand.

Fans were quick to notice the new piece of jewellery as one asked, “Did you get engaged, girl???”



Another added, “I love the ring! Congrats!” as one fan commented, “You engaged!?!?”

Previously, the singer confirmed to Andy Cohen that she is dating a man but did not reveal his identity.

She was then asked if keeping her boyfriend’s name a mystery was difficult as she is a famous personality, to which she replied, "If you have the right person, no.”

“Not at all. It's not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does," Lizzo added.



