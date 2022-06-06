Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate

Vanessa Hudgens has said that both Euphoria and High School Musical are way different from each other

Vanessa Hudgens added her two cents on the Euphoria versus High School Musical debate at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.



According to the Spring Breakers actress, high school musicals have changed since 2006.

“Euphoria High does not do it like East High did. There’s a lot less singing, a lot more hair pulling and a lot more cleavage,” noted the 33-year-old.

To note, Hudgens rose to fame with her character Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel’s High School Musical from 2006 to 2008.

The Princess Switch star also said that she no had plans to “reprise her character in a fourth High Musical film”.

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, the actress had said, “It was such a beautiful moment in time that so many people do hold so close and near and dear to their hearts, that I don’t know if I’d return."

"It’s scary to mess with something like that, because it is so beloved. Someone’s got to write a script and send it to all of us, and if we like it, then who knows?"

Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, Euphoria made headlines earlier this year after America’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education said in a statement that they were worried about the show as it “misguidedly glorifying and erroneously depicting high-school student drug use”.