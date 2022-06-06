 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Vanessa Hudgens has said that both Euphoria and High School Musical are way different from each other
Vanessa Hudgens has said that both Euphoria and High School Musical are way different from each other

Vanessa Hudgens added her two cents on the Euphoria versus High School Musical debate at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

According to the Spring Breakers actress, high school musicals have changed since 2006.

“Euphoria High does not do it like East High did. There’s a lot less singing, a lot more hair pulling and a lot more cleavage,” noted the 33-year-old.

To note, Hudgens rose to fame with her character Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel’s High School Musical from 2006 to 2008.

The Princess Switch star also said that she no had plans to “reprise her character in a fourth High Musical film”.

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, the actress had said, “It was such a beautiful moment in time that so many people do hold so close and near and dear to their hearts, that I don’t know if I’d return."

"It’s scary to mess with something like that, because it is so beloved. Someone’s got to write a script and send it to all of us, and if we like it, then who knows?"

Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, Euphoria made headlines earlier this year after America’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education said in a statement that they were worried about the show as it “misguidedly glorifying and erroneously depicting high-school student drug use”.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details
Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report
Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity
Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report

Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’

Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’
Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez

Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez
Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?

Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?
Queen put Prince Harry ‘in his place’ at Jubilee: ‘Saw b-list status’

Queen put Prince Harry ‘in his place’ at Jubilee: ‘Saw b-list status’
Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

Latest

view all