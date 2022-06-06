Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video

Beyonce nephew Julez Smith Jr sparked reactions from social media users as he shared a taste of his rapping on a video app Sunday.



The 18-year-old's clip received some positive responses, however, those were outweighed by users advising Solange's son to pursue a different career.



The clip, which at the time of writing has clocked up more than 47,000 views, shows Smith Jr sitting on a desk chair showing off the bars he’d written for a song.

“So music not for everyone in the family huh” wrote one TikTok user, while another said: “ayeeeee don’t drop!” Another commenter asked: “how is jay z your uncle.”



“His mom is Solange, his auntie is Beyoncé, and his uncle is Jay Z, but he doesn’t have a lick of musical talent… ” wrote someone else, while another added: “Respectfully, don’t drop this.”

But some fans were supportive. One wrote: “The song is lit make a dance” while another was encouraging: “Keep practising sir.”

“The bars can be better but it’s okay,” another wrote, while someone else added: “The lyrics have potential, he just need to find his sound.”



Smith Jr. himself wrote underneath the video that it’s “Straight fire!