Monday Jun 06 2022
Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Beyonce nephew Julez Smith Jr sparked reactions from social media users as he shared a taste of his rapping on a video app Sunday.

The 18-year-old's clip received some positive responses, however, those were outweighed by users advising Solange's son to pursue a different career.

The clip, which at the time of writing has clocked up more than 47,000 views, shows Smith Jr sitting on a desk chair showing off the bars he’d written for a song.

“So music not for everyone in the family huh” wrote one TikTok user, while another said: “ayeeeee don’t drop!” Another commenter asked: “how is jay z your uncle.”

“His mom is Solange, his auntie is Beyoncé, and his uncle is Jay Z, but he doesn’t have a lick of musical talent… ” wrote someone else, while another added: “Respectfully, don’t drop this.”

But some fans were supportive. One wrote: “The song is lit make a dance” while another was encouraging: “Keep practising sir.”

“The bars can be better but it’s okay,” another wrote, while someone else added: “The lyrics have potential, he just need to find his sound.”

Smith Jr. himself wrote underneath the video that it’s “Straight fire!

