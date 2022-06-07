Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham

Hollywood dashing star Johnny Depp appeared to be in celebration mood as he shelled out more than $62,000 for a special celebratory curry dinner with his pals on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England.

The 58-year-old actor, who recently won defamation suit against her ex-wife Amber Heard, indulged in a feast of “authentic Indian cuisine,” cocktails and rosé Champagne at the Varanasi restaurant.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star declared a “down-to-earth bloke” by restaurant staff — famously scored a big victory Wednesday when he was awarded a $10.35 million judgement in his brutal defamation trial against Heard, 36.



The “Edward Scissorhands” star was hanging out with his musician friend-collaborator Jeff Beck, 77, and 20 other people in their party at what’s billed as “Birmingham’s restaurant.

The actor mesmerised onlookers with his appearance and received love and huge praise from his fans while he was on his way to the restaurant.

Johnny Depp has been staying in the United Kingdom to join Jeff Beck on his tour. He even appeared onstage at several of the guitarist’s shows, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall late last month.