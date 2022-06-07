 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Depp-Heard jurors were sleeping during trial, says reporter: Watch Video
Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says reporter: Watch Video

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial anonymous jurors are accused of dozing off in between proceedings.

Court reporter Judy Bellinger touched upon the inattentive gestures of the jury in a recent interview with Law & Crime Network.

"There were a few jurors who were dozing off," she said, adding that the sleeping jurors were in both the front and back rows. "And it was tough. There were a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop."

Bellinger also added that the "best" juror was not part of the final verdict.

"Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most. I watched her facial expressions, she was very deeply into every word that was being said. I thought she would've made a great juror, and she did not get to see it to the end."

"She was paying close attention," added Bellinger.

Earlier, Amber Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, subtly accused the jury of being influenced by social media smear campaign against the actress.

"How can you not? They went home every night, they have families, the families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it."

"And it was horrible — it really, really was lopsided," the attorney continued of the online attention. "It was like the Roman Colosseum, how they viewed this whole case."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report
Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner
Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader

Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader
Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout
Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?
Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why
Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham

Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham
Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details
Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate

Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate
Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Latest

view all