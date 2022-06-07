 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Little Prince Louis compared to auntie Meghan as he sings UK national anthem
Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

Prince Louis is being praised for his patriotism.

The four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, stood alongside his family and the Queen, where he sang the UK national anthem on Sunday. 

Making royal admirers swoon with this adorable gesture, the little Prince reminded netizens of the time when Meghan Markle confessed she did not know the anthem during an important royal appearance.

The Duchess told Oprah Winfrey that she had to Google the lyrics last minute to avoid 'embarrassment.'

One social media user said: "I’d say 4yo Louis is more intelligent and composed than 40yo duchess."

Another joked; "What is the difference between 4-year-old Prince Louis and 40-year-old Meghan Markle?

"Prince Louis knows how to sing the UK national anthem."

A third commented: "Louis at 4 knows how to sing the Anthem. Meghan, well you know she had no idea what that was."

While another said: "Do you also know a four years prince Louis can sing the national Anthem, but an American actress, graduate or international relation, wife of the sparse, prince Harry can't sing the national anthem, and she claimed to modernize the monarch."

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK

Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK
Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’

Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’
‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls

‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls
Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off
Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian

Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict
Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch
Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?
Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read

Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read
Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider

Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider
Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’

Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’

Latest

view all