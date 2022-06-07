Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

Prince Louis is being praised for his patriotism.

The four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, stood alongside his family and the Queen, where he sang the UK national anthem on Sunday.

Making royal admirers swoon with this adorable gesture, the little Prince reminded netizens of the time when Meghan Markle confessed she did not know the anthem during an important royal appearance.

The Duchess told Oprah Winfrey that she had to Google the lyrics last minute to avoid 'embarrassment.'

One social media user said: "I’d say 4yo Louis is more intelligent and composed than 40yo duchess."



Another joked; "What is the difference between 4-year-old Prince Louis and 40-year-old Meghan Markle?

"Prince Louis knows how to sing the UK national anthem."

A third commented: "Louis at 4 knows how to sing the Anthem. Meghan, well you know she had no idea what that was."

While another said: "Do you also know a four years prince Louis can sing the national Anthem, but an American actress, graduate or international relation, wife of the sparse, prince Harry can't sing the national anthem, and she claimed to modernize the monarch."