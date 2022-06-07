 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch
Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

Princess Charlotte certainly played the big sister card for Prince Louis chaotic final royal appearance.

The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, was quick to shut down her younger brother amid his exciting endeavours at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the Princess is spotted scolding Louis over his shenanigans as mom Kate Middleton watched over the two.

Prince Louis made headlines with his adorable expressions and reactions to the RAF flypast after Trooping the Colour parade. The little prince stood alongside his parents and great- gran the Queen for the occasion.


More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’
Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’

Adam Sandler explains his black eye on ‘Good Morning America’
Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK

Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK
Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’

Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn’t One Direction’s frontman: ‘Poor Boy’
‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls

‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls
Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off
Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian

Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict
Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?
Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read

Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read
Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

Latest

view all