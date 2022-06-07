Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

Princess Charlotte certainly played the big sister card for Prince Louis chaotic final royal appearance.

The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, was quick to shut down her younger brother amid his exciting endeavours at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the Princess is spotted scolding Louis over his shenanigans as mom Kate Middleton watched over the two.

Prince Louis made headlines with his adorable expressions and reactions to the RAF flypast after Trooping the Colour parade. The little prince stood alongside his parents and great- gran the Queen for the occasion.



