Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Megan Fox shows off her steaming abs during lunch date with MGK

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Spotted on a Malibu date with fiance MGK, Megan Fox flaunted her abs in style
Megan Fox was recently spotted on a summer-style-date with fiance Machine Gun Kelly in a tanned crop top styled with blue high-waist jeans, leaving fans in awe.

Looking absolutely stunning, the 36-year-old diva showed off her abs with her wavy hair styled down for the day.

On the other hand, Fox’s Fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, was seen holding hands with the love of his life, with his dark pink hair contrasting perfectly with his round-black shades.

Wearing a round neck white T-shirt on black trousers, the singer-musician seemed completely smitten with his fiancée as they enjoyed a sunny date at Nobu.

In an interview with Vogue earlier, Fox had weight in on how she stopped thinking about fashion, saying: “Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol.”

“Publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it’s all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren’t dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So, I kind of gave up on fashion.”

“Until I met him,” Fox further said, crediting MGK for making her come back to fashion in her own way.

