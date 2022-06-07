Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Shakira and Gerard Pique spent the weekend together as they cheered for son Milan during a sporting event after they announced their split after 11 years together.

The former couple is reportedly trying to stay friends for the sake of their kids as they were seen at an international baseball tournament in Czech Republic to support their 9-year-old son.

A Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that the Waka Waka singer and the FC Barcelona defender’s relationship is strained but they are still trying to remain friends for their children.

Shakira could be seen smiling in a picture posted on Twitter whereas Pique was captured walking with his head down at the U10s competition.

The duo, however, was not pictured together.

On Saturday, the singer issued an official statement that she and the sports star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."