David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham hosted a special lunch on Saturday to spill the beans on tips on meeting the British royal family as a part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Recalling their meeting with the monarch, the couple dished out to do’s for those who may be lucky enough to cross paths with Queen Elizabeth.

The former Spice Girls singer said, "A good tip would be to certainly to ask for a seat near the bathroom if you're about to have a baby because you never know what might happen.

"You might need more than a toilet if the waters break," David said before joking, "Don't wear too high heels as that couple of steps back is challenging Not that obviously I wore heels receiving mine.”