Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Prince Louis branded 'well-behaved' by professional nanny after 'incredible' Jubilee

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has been called ‘well behaved’ by a professional nanny after his hilarious antics at the Queen’s Jubilee weekend made headlines.

As per Jo Frost, known as Supernanny, Prince Louis’ behaviour wasn’t too shabby for a four-year-old, even if he is a royal child.

Sharing her opinion on Instagram, Frost said: “Prince Louis behaved remarkably well.”

She continued: “All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can't sit in their chairs at a dining table for longer than 15 mins.”

Frost further added: “It certainly must have been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap, especially with no playtime in between and long days, children are going to test, one should expect as such.”

The parenting expert then shared: “We have all been entertained by this little boy's character, a great sense of humour, strong-willed and most definitely a highly sensitive soul in my professional opinion.”

Frost then praised both Kate and Prince William for being “such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today”.

“They are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young,” Frost said. 

