Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Psychiatrist David Spiegel breaks his silence on Johnny Depp's victory against Amber Heard

Dr David Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard at her defamation trial, has written about the “horrific backlash” he experienced after appearing in the witness box.

The psychiatrist had testified that Depp has exhibited behaviours that are “consistent” with someone who is a “perpetrator of intimate partner violence.” 

He also acknowledged in cross-examination that he had not met the actor, but had reviewed court documents and depositions to reach his conclusions.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's fans were quick to express their anger at Spiegel and he has now recounted his experience in Newsweek in an op-ed titled: “I Testified in the Heard vs. Depp Trial. The Backlash Has Been Horrific.”

Dr Spiegel was unprepared for the reaction from the public and was shocked by the volume and personal nature of the attacks, noting it was “obviously a little hurtful”.

 Dr Spiegel says Heard has not said anything about the backlash, but also notes she is the “most vulnerable person” in the aftermath.

Regarding Depp, he says he would have liked to have seen him “get ahead of this and to have said [to his supporters], ‘Listen, I understand you are upset, but there are ways to express how to be upset’.”

He adds: “The fact that he hasn’t probably says potential volumes about him.”

Dr Spiegel says Depp could have tempered fan behaviour and “re-directed their emotions”.

