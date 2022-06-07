Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during trial, ‘now we all move forward together’

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who recently won his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, has turned to his social media handle to express gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional support.

Today, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, took to his Instagram to post a video for his millions of admirers and thanked them for their support amid the explosive trial.





In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note for his fans and 24.6M followers and said, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.”

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” he concluded.

The short TikTok video featured glimpses of the Rum Diary actor waving toward his fans outside the Virginia court.

The video clip also featured snippets of him writing songs and performing on stage during his recent U.K. concert tour.

Following his victory in the trial, the Alice in Wonderland actor issued a statement of gratitude on his social media accounts on June 1.