Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his treasured fans

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who got his life back after winning defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, delighted fans as he posted his first TikTok video on Tuesday, thanking his 'treasured fans' for their 'unwavering support'.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star's first post on the platform features videos of people cheering, holding signs, and waving to him. The actor also included videos of himself writing and performing songs on stage.

The compilation of videos was set to the song Stranger from the Reggae band Love Joys.

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

In a long caption, Depp thanked his fans for sticking beside him saying: "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

