Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones has dismissed rumours of her split with the US rapper.

The model, 24 turned to her Instagram handle and shared a PDA-filled TikTok video based on loved-up photos of the lovebirds to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing her TikTok video, Chaney also extended love and sweet wishes to her boyfriend.

She wrote, “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, there were reports that Chaney Jones and the Donda singer have parted ways after five months of dating.

Kanye West is celebrating his 45th birthday today, June 8.

