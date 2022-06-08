 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘lacking’ trust on Harry while fearing possible leaks to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Prince William ‘lacking’ trust on Harry while fearing possible leaks to Netflix
Prince William ‘lacking’ trust on Harry while fearing possible leaks to Netflix

Royal experts believe Prince William ‘no longer trusts’ Prince Harry amid fears that their “heart-to-hearts” will be leaked to Netflix.

Royal commentator and author Angela Levin made this claim during an interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “The barriers to a reconciliation between Prince William and his brother are a lack of trust in Harry and his unwillingness to fit into William’s increasingly full diary of royal work.”

“Harry once told me that William was the only person he could trust,” she added.

“But the Duke of Cambridge now knows that when Harry talks to any royal, he repeats it on a TV channel in America.”

But “You can’t have an honest heart-to-heart talk with someone being paid by Netflix.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview
The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic

The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic
Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See
Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet

Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet
Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'

Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'
Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique

Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique
Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show
Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory

Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory
Malala Yousafzai thanks Marvel for representation in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Malala Yousafzai thanks Marvel for representation in ‘Ms. Marvel’
Prince Harry ‘feeling sorry’ as Megxit ‘regrets’ seep in: report

Prince Harry ‘feeling sorry’ as Megxit ‘regrets’ seep in: report

Latest

view all