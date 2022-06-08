 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Mathew McConaughey pitched an emotional plea at the White House for better gun legislation
Mathew McConaughey pitched an emotional plea at the White House for better gun legislation 

Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey, an Uvalde native, emotionally pleaded to the Congress for the betterment of gun control legislation in US at the White House briefing this Tuesday.

After initiating a private meeting with lawgivers on Capitol Hill and President Joe Biden at the white house, the Interstellar star suggested that the matter of gun ownership, safe schools and expanded background check on potential arm owners should be a “nonpartisan” issue.

Sharing the stories of the 19 students and two teachers killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos during a shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, the actor continued, “We start by making the loss of these lives matter”, "We start with laws that save innocent lives and don't infringe on our Second Amendment rights.”

Suggesting what could be done, McConaughey insisted, “We need background checks.”

He appeared to fight back tears before adding: “We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them.”

McConaughey also recalled growing up in Uvalde, Texas, and shared: “Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun. Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview
The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic

The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic
Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See
Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet

Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet
Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'

Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'
Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique

Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique
Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show
Prince William ‘lacking’ trust on Harry while fearing possible leaks to Netflix

Prince William ‘lacking’ trust on Harry while fearing possible leaks to Netflix
Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory

Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says ‘Donda’ collaborator Vory
Malala Yousafzai thanks Marvel for representation in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Malala Yousafzai thanks Marvel for representation in ‘Ms. Marvel’
Prince Harry ‘feeling sorry’ as Megxit ‘regrets’ seep in: report

Prince Harry ‘feeling sorry’ as Megxit ‘regrets’ seep in: report

Latest

view all