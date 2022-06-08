Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

Mathew McConaughey pitched an emotional plea at the White House for better gun legislation

Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey, an Uvalde native, emotionally pleaded to the Congress for the betterment of gun control legislation in US at the White House briefing this Tuesday.

After initiating a private meeting with lawgivers on Capitol Hill and President Joe Biden at the white house, the Interstellar star suggested that the matter of gun ownership, safe schools and expanded background check on potential arm owners should be a “nonpartisan” issue.

Sharing the stories of the 19 students and two teachers killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos during a shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, the actor continued, “We start by making the loss of these lives matter”, "We start with laws that save innocent lives and don't infringe on our Second Amendment rights.”

Suggesting what could be done, McConaughey insisted, “We need background checks.”

He appeared to fight back tears before adding: “We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them.”

McConaughey also recalled growing up in Uvalde, Texas, and shared: “Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun. Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership.”