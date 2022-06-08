Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show

 
Nothing can stop Chris Rock and Chappelle from joining hands to make people laugh, it seems
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are all set to perform together a joint stand-up comedy show, as per Live Nation.

The two American comedians will be seen making people laugh their lungs out on September 3 at the O2 in London, with tickets going up for sale on June 10.

Rock and Chappelle’s collaboration comes soon after both the comedians got attacked on-stage.

Chappelle was attacked by an audience person during an on-stage performance while Rock was slapped by none other than Fresh Prince star Will Smith for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.

