Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Harry Styles was denied Elvis role in Baz Luhrmann biopic: Here’s why

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said that Harry Styles is already a musical icon, and so, was denied the role
Elvis maker Baz Luhrmann recently revealed why he did not cast Harry Styles to play Elvis Presley in his new biopic.

The filmmaker admitted via Metro that Styles and Austin Butler were both in the running for the role of the legendary crooner, however, the As It Was hit-maker did not get it because he is “already a rock-star”.

“Harry is really talented actor. I would work on something with him. The real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon,” asserted the 59-year-old.

While speaking with Australian Radio show’s Fitzy and Wippa, the director shared details about the casting process, saying that he would “talk about Harry mainly because the singer said it himself just recently”.

Luhrmann went on to add, “I think Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore.”

“He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles,” he remarked.

