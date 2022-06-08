Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Singing sensation Billie Eilish, who is currently in the UK on her world tour for her second album, has referenced Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a new song that she performed to fans during her UK tour.



The 20-year-old singer debuted a new song titled “TV” as she performed at Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday (7 June).

The track – which is yet to be released – is a slow, melancholy number with lyrics that reference the bombshell Depp v Heard trial that came to an end last week.



“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang while sat on a stool opposite her brother and collaborator Finneas who played the acoustic guitar.

The “bad guy” singer introduced the track, telling the crowd: “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”



The Pirates of the Caribbean star has won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard. Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month.