 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Singing sensation Billie Eilish, who is currently in the UK on her world tour for her second album, has referenced Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a new song that she performed to fans during her UK tour.

The 20-year-old singer debuted a new song titled “TV” as she performed at Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday (7 June).

The track – which is yet to be released – is a slow, melancholy number with lyrics that reference the bombshell Depp v Heard trial that came to an end last week.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang while sat on a stool opposite her brother and collaborator Finneas who played the acoustic guitar.

The “bad guy” singer introduced the track, telling the crowd: “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard. Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert
Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan

Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement
Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?

Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?
Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer
Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals
Johnny Depp's lawyers reveal why the jury didn't believe Amber Heard's claims

Johnny Depp's lawyers reveal why the jury didn't believe Amber Heard's claims
Queen Elizabeth’s aides ‘terrified’ over Platinum Jubilee absences

Queen Elizabeth’s aides ‘terrified’ over Platinum Jubilee absences
Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview
The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic

The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic
Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Latest

view all