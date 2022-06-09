Johnny Depp 'distressed' as security escorts him out of Birmingham hotel

Johnny Depp spike in popularity is seemingly costing the actor his privacy.

On Monday, the actor was escorted out of The Grand Hotel Birmingham after a storm of fans gathered around him, reports Page Six.

The outlet secured photos of the actor being accompanied by two gigantic men out of the hotel in a bid to protect him from the enthusiasts.



A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.”



“Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” the source added.

"The 58-year-old looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his right arm and another standing closely behind them," notes the outlet.