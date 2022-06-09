 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp looked '10 years younger' after verdict, says teary-eyed Ben Chew: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Johnny Depp looked 10 years younger after verdict, says teary-eyed Ben Chew: Watch
Johnny Depp looked '10 years younger' after verdict, says teary-eyed Ben Chew: Watch

Johnny Depp emotional reaction to victory is dished out by his lawyer,

Benjamin Chew sat in with Law and Crime on their official YouTube channel to discuss the sensational defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction to the overwhelming victory, Mr Chew held back tears in an emotional confession.

"It was emotional. We were so thrilled for him. It was a great moment, said the teary-eyed attorney.

"He was euphoric. To me. he always looks great. But that day, he looked ten years younger. I mean, he looked like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders," he continued.

"One of his longtime friends said, and it was moving to us, that he had not seen Johnny smile like that in six years. That made us very please and very gratified," concluded Chew.

"He was over the moon and I feel that finally after six years, he has got his life back," Mr Chew and lawyer Camille Vasquez later told Good Morning America.


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin at loss of words upon Halyna Hutchins death: Watch viral video

Alec Baldwin at loss of words upon Halyna Hutchins death: Watch viral video
Johnny Depp 'distressed' as security escorts him out of Birmingham hotel

Johnny Depp 'distressed' as security escorts him out of Birmingham hotel
Iman Vellani says Ms Marvel was never about acting: 'Wanted to do tech-related stuff'

Iman Vellani says Ms Marvel was never about acting: 'Wanted to do tech-related stuff'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of wearing microphones during Jubilee celebrations

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of wearing microphones during Jubilee celebrations

Why did Johnny Depp share Hedy Lamarr's picture on Instagram?

Why did Johnny Depp share Hedy Lamarr's picture on Instagram?
Thousands watch as Eminem shares video from upcoming documentary

Thousands watch as Eminem shares video from upcoming documentary

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins' launch?

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins' launch?
Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert
UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song
Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure

Latest

view all