Thursday Jun 09 2022
Princess Diana, Lilibet’s birth carry ‘eerie’ coincidences’

Fans across the globe have just learned of a startling coincidence between the late Princess Diana and her granddaughter Lilibet.

The revelation by fans have found a similarity between the dates when Princess Diana visited Meghan Markle’s alma mater, Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, exactly 25 years ago.

This ‘coincidence occurred three years before the Suits star and former royal enrolled there as a student.

The coincidence has rattled Royally Obsessed hosts and commentator Roberta Fiorito.

Fiorito claimed, “25 years ago to the day that Lili was born, Diana visited Northwestern, which we know is Meghan’s alma mater. It’s just getting eerie. It’s scary.”

Co-host Rachel Bowie also agreed and branded it “just eerie.” 

