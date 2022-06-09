Zendaya is ‘unsure’ of ever being a pop star due to ‘boundaries’

Zendaya thinks the idea of being a pop star is on pause for her

Despite her experience in the field of music with records like Replay in 2013, Zendaya doesn’t plan on resuming her popstar career anytime soon – or ever!

Talking to Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue, Zendaya shared why she chose acting over music. Discussing how and what the people expect from an actor, she explained what made her think that the pop star life is not for her.

The Euphoria star recalled a conversation with the show director Sam Levinson: “I was talking to Sam about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star. It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like.”

“And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it.” Zendaya continued.

“Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue, gets to take on that stuff.”

After listening to Zendaya’s logic behind not pursuing a pop career, 38-year-old Andrew asked whether this decision was related to boundaries, to which the former Disney Channel star replied, “Yeah, boundaries. Learning what's for me”