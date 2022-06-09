 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez turns up glamour coefficient at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival ‘Halftime’ show

Glam queen Jennifer Lopez’s highly-anticipated documentary Halftime premiered at the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday.

The diva, 52, turned heads at the events as she dazzled in a gorgeous black gown with sheer panels that showed off her toned physique.

The Marry Me starlet looked stunning as she posed for pictures, flaunting her massive green diamond engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé Ben Affleck.


The mother-of-two looked radiant with her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail and finished her glam look with a pair of glitzy drop earrings and a black velvet clutch.

Netflix’s Halftime – whose title is a nod to J.Lo entering her 50s and to her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, reminisces on her ‘multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight,’ according to the feature-length film’s synopsis. 

