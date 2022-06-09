 
Nick Jonas shares he is 'doing much better' after softball injury

Nick Jonas updated his fans after he was injured while playing softball on Sunday.

The Death Do Us Part singer shared he is doing “much better” after the accident in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Jonas Brother band member responded to a fan who shared a video in which he could be seen arriving at the hospital limping alongside his brother Kevin Jonas.

“It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay!” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the tweet, Nick said, “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better!”

“Always good to be %100 sure!” he added. “Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!”

In the viral videos shared on the social media, Nick could be seen falling on the ground after getting hit by the ball.

Kevin then helped his brother and took him to the hospital in Calif.

