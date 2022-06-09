 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’

Meghan Markle’s popularity is reportedly in a ‘huge decline’ as news of her “spectacular decline and fall”.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton offered this insight in his interview with Margret Thatcher’s ex-aide, and commentator Nile Gardiner.

In their chat with GB News, Mr Wootton claimed, “But some of the challenges facing the monarchy in the years ahead were emphasised by our poll of the least favourite member of the family.”

“Two figures tower above all others – disgraced Prince Andrew with 27 per cent and exiled Meghan with 18 per cent.”

“Her husband Prince Harry – once the most popular member of the family – now the third least popular.”

