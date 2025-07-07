 
Yakov Smirnoff expecting his third baby at 74

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff jokes 'people are planning for retirement' while 'I'm having a baby'

Web Desk
July 07, 2025

Yakov Smirnoff, the famous comedian, has shared a major family update.

Speaking with People Magazine, Yakov revealed that he is expecting his third baby, which is first with his wife Olivia Kosarieva.

The comedian hilariously said, "At my age, most people are planning for retirement. Me? I’m buying diapers. Not for me — but for our future child. Yes, my wife and I are having a baby!”

“People keep asking me, 'Yakov, how did this happen?' And I say, 'Same way it always happens… just with more stretching and heating pads afterward,'” the 74-year-old added.

Yakov went on to joke, “I have two grown children already, but they haven’t had kids yet. So we figured, we’d just go ahead and make our own grandchild. We’ll skip a generation!”

Recalling the time when they heard the baby's heartbeat, Yakov said of his wife, “She was crying because she realized she has to give birth. I was crying because this kid is going to college one day, and with my genes, there’s no chance of an athletic or academic scholarship — unless making people laugh counts as extra credit.”

Notably, the comedian also spilled the birth plans, saying, “my wife — God bless her — wants to have a natural childbirth. This is the same woman who needs 10 shots of Novocaine to fill a tiny hole in her tooth. Now, she’s planning to push out something the size of Epcot Center, and suddenly she’s a pioneer woman.”

Yakov calls this moment of becoming a dad a third time “magical” adding that “I’m not rushing anything — I’m savoring it. Except the diaper changes. I don’t think I’ll be savoring those.”

“In the end, becoming a dad again wasn’t just part of the plan. It turned out better than the plan,” he added.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff and Olivia Kosarieva tied the knot in 2019.

