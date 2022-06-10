'Obviously insiders' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'went through a lot' during Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were subjected to cold shoulders from the royal family behind the scene during Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'obviously' felt like 'outsiders' during the Platinum Jublilee weekend, says royal commentator.

He told the Express : "A deep rift with the royal family remains although a lot obviously went on behind the scenes to allow for their visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



"This follows their visiting the Queen before the Invictus Games began. It would benefit everyone if it could be healed and the royal family were united."

However, the couple has decided to extend their lease on Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, securing their 'UK base' for contingencies.



Meanwhile, insider told the Sun: “It is quite a signal that they aren’t going to disappear. They could easily give up Frogmore as their life’s now in California.

“By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening. They can now come and go any time they please.

“The coming year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foothold in Windsor.”