Priyanka Chopra walks through her evening haircare ritual: Video

Priyanka Chopra prefers using natural ingredients for her haircare treatments, which is why she loves to oil her hair before “hair wash day” for healthy locks.



The Quantico actress has shared her haircare evening ritual with her 79.2 million followers on Instagram.

In a video, the diva mentioned that she has used oil for her scalp treatments before every “hair wash day”.

Since she is an Indian, the Sky is Pink star explained, “Oiling your scalp has been part of her upbringing,” and added that it, “helps with hair growth as well”.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, “Hair oiling has been a part of my upbringing and Indian culture for centuries. My mother passed it down to me, and the benefits have been proven from centuries of ancient tradition.”

PeeCee remarked that this is the perfect “self-love and self-care practice to nurture yourself”.

In no time, fans showered their love on the post and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.



One said, “The one and only hair care practice that I learnt from Amma.”

Another added, “Need this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee will next be seen in movies including Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.