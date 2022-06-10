Britney Spears' ex-husband to be ‘aggressively prosecuted’ for wedding break-in: Lawyer

Britney Spears lawyer said that he will make sure that her ex-husband Jason Alexander will be “aggressively prosecuted” for crashing her wedding.

In an interview with Page Six, Mathew Rosengart talked about the incident when Alexander crashed the Toxic singer’s wedding while he was live on Instagram.

He told the outlet, “Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested.”

“I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work,” he added.

Rosengart continued: “I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alexander, who was married to the singer for 55 hours after which the marriage was annulled, gatecrashed the wedding and asked a security guard while live on the photo sharing app, “Hey, where’s Britney at?”

He claimed that Spears “invited” him to the wedding, saying, “I’m here to crash the wedding,” as he introduced himself as her “first husband.”

He was later arrested by the police and booked for trespassing, vandalism and 2 batteries, according to TMZ.