Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?

file footage

Queen Elizabeth had the chance to see her great-grandchildren, Archie, Lilibet, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis beside her for the Platinum Jubilee, but was reportedly deprived of it.

Although the Cambridge kids were in the same place as their Sussex cousins last week during the Jubilee weekend, it was reported that they did not spend time with each other – not even during Lilibet’s first birthday party which the Cambridge kids didn’t attend.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, “It would have been nice to see them playing with their royal cousins, Archie and Lilibet.”

She then added: “I'm sure The Queen would have loved to see that too, but I don't think there was time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Archie and Lilibet’s parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were only spotted in public during the Platinum Jubilee at the St Paul’s Cathedral for a thanksgiving service. Neither one of their children was spotted.



