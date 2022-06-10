 
Beyonce removes profile photos from all social media handles: Here's Why

Beyonce has recently taken down her profile photos from all of her social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

According to Metro, the removal of photos of the singer has initiated speculations among her avid fans that she is going to release her new album within a few hours. 

Even her fans have started the #Beyonceisback trend on Twitter.

One wrote, "If Beyoncé drops an album tonight at midnight I’m unavailable for the rest of the month!’

Another chimed in and said, “#beyonceisback i am screaming in the house!”

Meanwhile, a few are uncertain and assumed that the Sweet Dreams hit-maker is probably going to drop another IVY Park clothing collection instead of her new music album.

One user commented, “Omg she’s coming, imagine it’s for IVYPARK, queen is making us second guess everything.”

Another tweeted, “SHE’S COMIN , but y’all what if it’s ivy park? Y’all know Beyonce love playing, I am scared.

For the unversed, the crooner’s last album Lemonade was released in 2016. 

Reportedly, the Crazy In Love singer announced that she would release new album in Christmas 2021 but it never happened. 

