 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson lands ‘Fast & Furious’ role post his infamous Paul Walker joke

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Pete Davidson lands ‘Fast & Furious’ role post his infamous Paul Walker joke
Pete Davidson lands ‘Fast & Furious’ role post his infamous Paul Walker joke

Pete Davidson has landed his next big project as the comedian is reportedly set to appear in the next Fast & Furious movie.

According to reports in The Sun, the former Saturday Night Live star has signed his deal to star in the 10th instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

To go by the reports, the 28-year-old finalised his deal during his trip to London with beau Kim Kardashian last week.

The reports have also sparked backlash for the comedian’s controversial joke about the late star of the movie Paul Walker in 2015.

Walker was one of the lead actors in the movie, helming the character of Brian O’Conner from 2001 until his demise in a car crash in 2013.

Two years after Walker’s death, Davidson made fun of the actor’s death during his performance at Justin Bieber's Comedy Central roast.

“This past year Justin got arrested for drag racing ... Unfortunately, it wasn't with Paul Walker.....What? He's doing great! He's got a movie coming out," he said.

"[Pete] signed the deal during his trip to London with Kim just a few days ago but already there's a kickback behind the scenes," an insider told the outlet.

"The cast and crew are like a family and very protective of each other. They don't think it's right after his vile comments about Paul's death.

"Some would rather Pete wasn't in the film at all, but at the very least want him to publicly apologise."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports

Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports
David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos
Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out

Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out
Prince Harry, William meeting expected in August for THIS reason

Prince Harry, William meeting expected in August for THIS reason
Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT

Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT
Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines

Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines
Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute
Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?

Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?
Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint

Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint
Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here

Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here

Latest

view all