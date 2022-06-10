 
entertainment
Amber Heard to have more screen time in ‘Aquaman 2’: Reports

Amber Heard's screen time in the upcoming movie Aquaman 2 has been increased amid reports that she won’t be in the film after she lost the highly publicised defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

As per a report published in Spanish newspaper Marca, The Rum Diary actor will have approximately 20 minutes of screen time in the most anticipated super hero film.

The outlet reported that Warner Bros. held a meeting to decide whether or not Heard will be in the final cut of the movie which also stars Jason Momoa in lead role.

The company decided to let the actor stay in the movie and that too with more screen time after previously it was reported that the 36-year-old will only have 10 minutes in the whole film.

Earlier, Heard had said during her trial in the libel case that she had to fight to stay in the movie and that her role has been cut short.

She told the court, “They released me from my contract. I fought to stay in it and they kept me in it.”

“I don't know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be,”  Heard added.

When asked about the changes made to her script she admitted, "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another.”

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out,” she revealed.

