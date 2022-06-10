 
Friday Jun 10 2022
Prince Harry disregarded by Prince Edward, wife Sophie at key royal event

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Prince Harry was reportedly snubbed by his aunt and uncle, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as well Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

As per footage from the event that marked Prince Harry’s first trip to the UK since his explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie appeared to snub him.

A royal insider at the time told The Daily Mail that Prince Harry was shown ‘a great deal of frostiness’ from the Firm at the funeral.

The source also said: “They are very upset. They are putting on a united front for the Queen. They all think he has behaved appallingly.”

More than a year later, Prince Harry returned to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee festivities and once again, was met with ‘frostiness’.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said: “A deep rift with the royal family remains although a lot obviously went on behind the scenes to allow for their visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

