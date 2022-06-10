Cillian Murphy ‘really has no idea’ about a 'Peaky Blinders' movie

 
Cillian Murphy claims to have no knowledge about a possible movie for the hit show Peaky Blinders.

With the final season of Peaky Blinders coming out, Murphy was asked if he knows anything about a possible movie, to which he responded negatively.

In an interview with Deadline, the 46-year-old actor said, “I really have no idea."

"Steve (Steven Knight) always surprises. Whenever you read a script from him, it is never how you expected or what you thought might happen. It’s always in fact completely the opposite," he added.

The Irish actor continued: “He manages to kind of subvert that gangster narrative very well I think. I don’t know, I really, really don’t know. I haven’t read any film script or anything like that so I can’t give you any exclusive on that, I’m afraid."

Favoring a little break from the hit show, Murphy suggested, “...I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup."

He also shared: "Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all, I’m sure he’s told you the same."

Assuring fans that he will be back, the distinctive blue-eyed actor hinted, “He [Steve] adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there."

